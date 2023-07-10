 Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Haryana battered by rain for third day

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

Vehicles being swept away during flash floods amid heavy monsoon rainfall at Parwanoo, in Solan district, Monday, July 10, 2023 and (left) debris of washed away trees and construction material floats through a street during flash floods following heavy rain at Thunag area in Mandi district. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 10

With raging waters washing away cars and roads, submerging fields and gushing into residential areas, it was another day of rain havoc in parts of north India, particularly Himachal Pradesh where landslides claimed four more lives and more than 200 people remain stranded. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with senior ministers and officials to take stock of the situation.

Several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in north India are in spate. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water with the civic system unable to hold on in the face of record rains on Sunday.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday asked the Centre to make available additional relief from the PM CARES Fund for states affected by the torrential rain.

The prime minister spoke with senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of the country, his office said.

Local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Landslides claimed four more lives in Shimla and the Shimla-Kalka highway was blocked Monday morning as heavy rains wreaked havoc in the hill state for the third day, police said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said 16 or 17 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state in the last two days.

Twenty people stranded in tourist town of Manali were rescued but more than 200 others were stuck across various parts of the hill state, officials said.

Three people died after a landslide struck a house in Theog subdivision of Shimla on Monday morning. The incident occurred in Pallavi village and the deceased were identified as Deep Bahadur, Devdasi and Mohan Bahadur, police said.

The body of an elderly woman, who was trapped under debris following a landslide in Rajhana village on the outskirts of Shimla city, was retrieved on Sunday night, hours after the body of her granddaughter was recovered from the site.

On Monday morning, the meteorological department issued a “red” alert for “extremely heavy rain”, a day after heavy rain pounded the state, triggering landslides, and damaging houses.

Officials said rail operations on the Shimla-Kalka route, a UNESCO world heritage site, have been suspended till Tuesday as landslides blocked the track at several places while educational institutions across the state were ordered to remain shut on Monday and Tuesday.

The Shimla-Kalka National Highway was blocked near Shoghi, about 16 km from the capital city, following a landslide on Monday.

More than 120 roads are blocked in the district while 484 water supply schemes have been affected, officials said.

Sukhu, in a video released on Monday morning, appealed to the people to avoid venturing out in heavy rains, especially near rivers and nullahs, and remain vigilant for the next 24 hours as the Met department has warned of heavy rains to continue.

He also asked all the MLAs to stay in their respective constituencies and help the people in this hour of distress.

The Congress president spoke to Sukhu to express his concern over the deaths in the state.

“The death of several people in north India due to heavy rains is sad and painful. Have talked to the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Relief efforts in the state have picked up and every effort is being made despite bad weather, to take people affected by heavy rains to safer places,” Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting over the torrential rains and the rising Yamuna water levels in the city.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will start once the river touches the 206-metre mark while assuring the people that experts have said the flood situation might not arise in the national capital.

The government is closely monitoring the situation and was fully prepared to tackle it, he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed all departments concerned to remain alert in view of a possible swelling of rivers due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In a review meeting following heavy rains, he asked officials to keep monitoring the situation, especially the river embankments, while flood units of the NDRF and SDRF as well as disaster management teams were directed to remain alert.

Rains battered many parts of Punjab and Haryana for the third day on Monday causing flooding at many places, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue operations to shift people to safer places.

The Punjab government ordered the closure of schools in the state till July 13 in view of the prevailing situation.

Chandigarh also witnessed record rainfall during the past three days, and a few roads were filled with rainwater.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to people not to panic as heavy rains caused flooding at some places in the state.

Mohali, Patiala, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Panchkula and Ambala are some of the worst-hit districts in the two states.

In view of the prevailing situation caused due to incessant rains, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his pre-scheduled programmes for the day and summoned an emergency meeting of senior officials of various departments.

He also took stock of the situation with senior officials in the meeting in which Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal was also present.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Himachal Pradesh worst-hit, Punjab braces for more, Delhi breaks 40-year record

3
Punjab

Punjab's former deputy chief minister OP Soni arrested in disproportionate assets case

4
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 13 in view of heavy rain

5
Punjab

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

6
Punjab

After SYL breach, situation in Patiala grave, govt asks for more Army personnel

7
Punjab

Sutlej, Ghaggar breach banks in Punjab

8
Chandigarh

Six NDRF teams kept on standby in Mohali district

9
Punjab

Water level in Ghaggar, Sutlej recedes upstream as downstream rivers cause flooding

10
Chandigarh

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Top News

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state

PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village

NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue o...

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi’s visit

India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi's visit

The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircr...

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Amritsar: Lack of stormwater drains leaves many city areas inundated after rain

Flood threat in Ravi after dam water release, rains in Himachal Pradesh

Accident victim’s kin stage protest at Bhandari Bridge in Amritsar with body

Another Pakistan drone found in Amritsar Sector

SGPC to review probe report, staffers relieved

Chandigarh schools to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains

In view of incessant rain, avoid these roads in Chandigarh

Past councillors, MC presidents, former MLAs have ruined Zirakpur: MLA Randhawa

Rain cripples Mohali

Punjab Govt seeks Army help in Mohali district

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to cross danger mark on Tuesday

Gurugram: Jilted man stabs ex-fiancé to death in broad daylight

Police launch probe as fraudsters 'impersonate' minister Shantanu Thakur, make WhatsApp calls to office staff

Supreme Court to hear Manish Sisodia's bail plea on July 14

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Rain fury: Several villages stare at evacuation as flood threat looms

Situation under control across dist, says Kapurthala Dy Commissioner

Woman among five drug peddlers held

Immigration agent in police net

Ludhiana resident nabbed with 7K intoxicating tablets, SUV seized

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Serial killer, wife nabbed in headless body case

Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

Incessant rainfall, downpour alert for today worry farmers

MC to cut evening water supply too by two hours

Open House: What should be done to deter youth from taking to crime to make a quick buck?

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Rain mayhem: Army conducts rescue ops in Punjab, Haryana; over 900 evacuated from private university

Breach in SYL canal at Rajpura

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Preneet Kaur takes stock of affected areas

Punjabi Sahit Sabha fetes pupils excelling in Punjabi subjects