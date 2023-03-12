Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

US President Joe Biden on Friday named two Indian-Americans — Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, and Manish Bapna, CEO of Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) — to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. They were among the 14 named to the Advisory Committee, which provides overall policy advice to the US Trade Representative on implementation and administration of the trade policy.

The White House said as the CEO of Flex since 2019, Revathi had been responsible for architecting the company’s strategic direction and leading it through a transformation. She was earlier with Eaton, which has over $20 billion in sales and one lakh employees. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Uber and Catalyst.org.

With a degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, she also has an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Manish Bapna is president and CEO of the NRDC, which has fought for environmental causes. Bapna has served on World Resources Institute, McKinsey & Company and World Bank. He has degrees from Harvard and the MIT, said the White House.