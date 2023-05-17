Trade & Tech Council meeting a milestone in India-EU ties: EAM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the first meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) was a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between India and the European Union (EU).

“We are obviously important partners for each other but what the TTC represents is a focus on key domains that are critical to both global economy and global security," he said in his opening remarks at the TTC meet in Brussels on Tuesday. It is being co-chaired on the Indian side by Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goel and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Jaishankar pointed out, "The challenge today is to address simultaneously the dual requirements of responsible growth and de-risking global economy. This means promoting resilient and reliable supply chains and additional drivers of global production and growth. It is also essential to promote trust and transparency in the digital domain, including cross-border flows. It also means embracing low-carbon growth while ensuring that this does not create critical vulnerabilities."

"In each of the focus areas of the TTC strategic technologies, digital governance and connectivity, clean and green energy technologies and resilient value chains, India has experiences to share in terms of innovation, production and deployment," he observed.