TRAI seeks views to control OTT communication apps

New Delhi, July 8
Three years after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) negated the need for a dedicated regulatory framework for over-the-top (OTT) communication services like WhatsApp, Zoom, Facetime, Signal, Telegram and Google Meet, TRAI has now initiated consultations on how these services can be regulated.
Putting norms in place
- TRAI has sought suggestions from the government, law enforcing agencies, telecom firms and public
- Suggestions sought on selective banning of services while keeping the internet functioning
- Draft telecom Bill has also suggested bringing such services under a licensing regime
TRAI has released a consultation paper on ‘regulatory mechanism for OTT communication services’. It, among others, asked the government, its law enforcing agencies, telecom service providers and members of the public to send suggestions on how a regulatory framework, including selective banning of such services while keeping the internet functioning, could be put in place. Shutting down internet impacts people doing banking and booking railway and air ticket, etc. Telecom operators have in the past advocated for regulations arguing that ‘same service same rules’ regulatory environment should be there for those providing voice calling, video calling and messaging services.
“Hence, the OTT communication service providers be brought under the same set of regulatory mandates as regular telecom companies like Airtel, Jio or Vodafone,” they said.
The latest move of TRAI also flows from the draft telecom Bill, which suggested bringing such services under a licensing regime. The Department of Telecom, has in the past requested TRAI to suggest a mechanism for selective banning of OTT services in case of an emergency.
