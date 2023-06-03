 Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws : The Tribune India

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

The rescue workers with gas cutters and medical personnel with stretchers look like an army of busy soldier ants marching about in a purposeful manner

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

Rescue operation is on at the accident site. PTI



PTI

Balasore/Howrah, June 3

From the top of a nearby highrise the accident site looked like as if a powerful force had thrown train coaches on top of each other, in a haphazard but "wrathful" manner.

The rescue workers with gas cutters and medical personnel with stretchers looked like an army of busy soldier ants marching about in a purposeful manner.

The wail of ambulance sirens and whistles of policemen warning onlookers from coming too near the site punctuated the sound of electric saws and gas cutters whirring to clear the debris and rescue trapped passengers.

“It will take at least another three hours to reach everybody trapped in the debris,” said Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena.

Officials said 200 ambulances, a large fleet of state transport buses, mobile health units from various districts besides 1,200 disaster relief personnel and firemen have been pressed into service.

Cranes and bulldozers have been brought in to raise a coach which has been buried by the impact of another wagon falling on it. But these have as yet not been able to budge the heavily built coaches.

"Special cranes will be brought in from Kolkata to lift these wagons and bring out the buried wagon," said officials.

Closer to the ground mangled steel and bloodied and disfigured bodies lying enmeshed with each other created a grotesque sight.

"Some of the scenes at the site were too gory to describe," said a passenger.

Railway tracks were almost destroyed at the spot as mangled coaches lay strewn all over, with some having mounted on another, while a few coaches turned turtle due to the impact.

Pijush Poddar, a resident of Berhampore in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, was travelling to Tamil Nadu in the Coromandel Express to join work there when the accident happened.

"We were jolted and suddenly saw the train bogie turn on one side. Many of us were thrown out of the compartment by the momentum of the derailment. When we managed to crawl out, we found bodies lying all around," he said.

Poddar is one of the lucky ones whose phone has survived and has been able to speak to his relatives.

"I have a problem with my right shoulder but am not going to the hospital...whatever is to be done, I will do at Kolkata, I just want to go home now," he said grimly.

Locals said they heard consecutive loud sounds, following which they rushed to the spot and found the derailed coaches, which were nothing but "a mangled heap of steel".

"We were working at a construction site when the accident occurred. The sound alerted us…we ran here and tried to help in whatever way we could, pulling out people, giving them water, bandaging their bleeding limbs with whatever we could lay our hands on,” said Deepak Bera, 45, a foreman at a construction site.

"The local people really went out on a limb to help us...They not only helped in pulling out people but retrieved our luggage and got us water, " Rupam Banerjee, one of the passengers, told reporters.

Balasore district hospital looked like a war zone with the injured lying on stretchers in the corridor and rooms bursting at the seams with extra beds propped up.

Harried medical staff were seen trying to bring succour to patients many of whom are from states other than Odisha and had difficulty in communicating. In all some 526 railway accident victims have been admitted to this one single hospital.

Policemen and locals have been volunteering to donate blood at this and many hospitals through the night, said officials. More than 2,000 people gathered at the Balasore Medical College and Hospital in the night to help the injured, and many also donated blood, officials said.

The morgue at the hospital was a pile of white shrouded bodies, many of them yet to be identified as relatives are yet to make their way to the town with many train services cancelled or delayed due to the accident on a major railway trunk route.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning on Saturday in the wake of the deadly triple train crash.

Meanwhile, at Howrah, a crowd of anxious relatives thronged a platform where a relief train is expected to come in from Kharagpur carrying survivors including lightly hurt ones.

Said a visibly upset Bhawani Shankar Sharma, "I am waiting here for my daughter…I do not know how she is…we managed to speak for a few seconds from someone else's phone." 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

2
Nation

Odisha train accident: 70 dead, 350 injured as Coromandel, Bengaluru-Howrah Express trains derail in Balasore district

3
Nation

‘Had informed PM Modi in 2021 about repeated sexual harassment by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan’: says female wrestler in FIR

4
Sports

Members of '83 WC winning team issue statement on wrestlers issue; BCCI chief Binny distances himself from it

5
Nation

Odisha train accident LIVE updates: 238 killed in one of the deadliest train crashes; PM Modi to visit site

6
Punjab

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old Oman returnees recalls tale of woe

7
Nation

If WFI chief not arrested, farmers will take wrestlers to Jantar Mantar on June 9: Rakesh Tikait after 'khap mahapanchayat'

8
Trending

Kangana Ranaut has been 'victim of capitalism', says she acted like a bimbo

9
Trending

‘Shocking’: Man in MP wakes up on his funeral pyre minutes before last rites

10
Nation EXPLAINER

Is lack of allies in NDA worrying BJP in run-up to 2024 general election?

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Odisha train accident LIVE updates: 238 killed in one of the deadliest train crashes; PM Modi to visit site

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

Train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

The rescue workers with gas cutters and medical personnel wi...

Odisha train crash: Railways launches high-level probe, says anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

Odisha train accident: Railways launches high-level probe, says anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

The Delhi High Court had granted Sisodia permission to meet ...

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...


Cities

View All

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

5.5 kg drugs dropped by drone seized near border in Amritsar sector

Operation Bluestar anniversary: Over 4K cops, paramilitary forces deployed in city

Guru Nanak Dev varsity to conduct CET, centralised counselling for BEd course

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

SOP for probe into mishaps involving CTU drivers ready

PGI's finance panel gives nod to non-faculty posts

City Mayor, councillor for reducing project period

Class XI admissions subject to decision on writ plea: HC

Mayor kicks off 'Chipkar' campaign for cyclists

After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife today

Man gets 7-year jail, father 3 in riots case

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Days after delivery, 12-year-old girl runs away from hospital

Wanted for murder, robberies, Gurdaspur resident nabbed

Mobile data to help Anganwari workers track nutritional status of women, kids

Lohian girl slips, dies on trip to Niagara Falls

Map of new wards not out in Phagwara, BJP leaders miffed

~756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

Rs 756-cr elevated road project set to miss another deadline

MC officials indulging in frauds to develop illegal colonies: PAC

Operation Bluestar anniv: Police step up vigil

Release salaries of sanitation workers in a month, officials told

Pay to be disbursed after police verification, check-up: Civic body

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Untimely rains raise dengue worry

Two mobile phones, intoxicant recovered from jail inmates

Punjabi varsity lads grab gold in hockey

Fatehgarh Sahib loot mastermind held, Rs 33L seized

Anganwadi centres lack basic facilities: Workers