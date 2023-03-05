Trainee Rajasthan cop arrested with illegal firearms in Haryana's Rohtak; suspended

PTI

Jaipur, March 5

A Rajasthan Police trainee was suspended after she was caught with illegal firearms in Haryana, a senior police official said.

Naina Kanwal, posted as a trainee sub-inspector in the Rajasthan Police, has been arrested under the Arms Act, the officer said.

Additional Director General (Crime) of Rajasthan Police S Sengathir issued her suspension orders on Saturday.

“She was caught with illegal arms in Rohtak, Haryana. She was arrested there under the Arms Act. In this matter, she has been suspended,” Sengathir said.

Police sources said that Naina was recruited under the sports quota.