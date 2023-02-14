Transformed defence sector: PM at Aero India

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

Bengaluru, February 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid out India’s abilities as a manufacturer of military equipment and a partner of other countries in making the latest military equipment, besides emerging as an exporter on its own.

Inaugurating the 14th Aero India-2023 here, Modi said the government was changing policies.

The Suryakiran aerobatic team performs during Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru on Monday. Reuters

More than 700 Indian and foreign defence companies besides delegates from around 100 countries, including several defence ministers, are participating in the five-day exhibition, considered the largest aerospace event in Asia.

F-35A makes ‘historic’ debut The US Air Force’s two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole

-35A aircraft made a historic debut at Aero India-2023 on Monday

The two jets — F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter — arrived at the Yelahanka air force station on the outskirts of Bengaluru

Major General Julian C Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said, “F-35 represents the leading edge of US fighter technology”

A statement by the US Consulate General in Chennai termed the arrival of the jets a historic debut”. TNS

“Earlier, Aero India was known as a platform to ‘sell to India’. We have changed that. Now, it is a platform to showcase nation’s strength as a potential defence partner.

Space 4th dimension of warfare Space has emerged as the fourth dimension in warfare. Nations are developing niche technology. This includes militarisation of space. Compared to our neighbour, we are nowhere in space technology. —Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary

“India is not just a buyer, it is ready for a partnership with developed countries. Our technology is cost effective and credible,” said PM Modi.

Tejas fighter jets and the sea-going aircraft carrier INS Vikrant are examples of make in India, said Modi as he cited the new Tata airbus factory to produce C295 planes and the newly opened helicopter making factory at Tumakuru, Karnataka, to prove his point.

“India of 21st century will not miss any opportunity,” Modi told the audience, comprising foreign and Indian industry representatives and investors.

“Earlier, India was the biggest importer of weapons. Now, we export to 75 countries. In 2022-23, the value of exports was worth more than $1.5 billion (about Rs 14,000 crore). The aim is to reach $5 billion by 2024-25,” he noted.

“Defence as a sector and as a business has a lot of complexities. But India has transformed its defence sector in the past eight to nine years,” the PM said, adding “the government will soon be among the biggest exporters”.

He advised the Indian private sector to “not miss the opportunity”. “The presence of around 100 nations at the event is a testament to the world’s trust in India,” Modi said, noting that more than 800 exhibitors, including Indian MSMEs and startups, as well as well-renowned companies from around the world, were participation in the event.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that India had become a promising manufacturing destination because of its business-friendly environment and cost competitiveness.

GE signs pact with shipyard ltd

General Electric’s subsidiary in India has signed a contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited to provide a comprehensive digital solutions package for the Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant, a ship powered by LM2500 marine gas turbines of GE.