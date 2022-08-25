Transgender persons to get health packages under PMJAY

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 24

Transgender persons will now be able to avail of comprehensive health packages under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana with the government signing an MoU to this effect on Wednesday.

The MoU between the National Health Authority and the Social Justice Ministry for Composite Healthcare Services under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY will, for the first time, offer Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to every trans person annually.

Sex reassignment surgery treatment The MoU between the National Health Authority and the Social Justice Ministry for Composite Healthcare Services under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY will benefit 4.8 lakh transgender persons in India

Will give all PMJAY benefits to trans people along with sex reassignment surgery treatment benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary per year

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the MoU would extend all healthcare benefits to all transgender persons, holding a transgender certificate issued by the national portal for transgender persons, across the country.

“The Social Justice Ministry will fund Rs 5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per annum. A comprehensive package is being prepared for the transgender category, including the existing AB-PMJAY packages and specific packages, including for sex reassignment surgery and treatment. They will be eligible to seek treatment in any of the AB-PMJAY empanelled hospitals across the country, where specific packages are available. The scheme would cover all transgender persons not receiving such benefits from other centre and state-sponsored schemes,” he said. The minister termed it a momentous occasion and said the move goes beyond ensuring equality. “Disadvantaged communities can progress with dignity and self-reliance with collaboration of the government and the people,” Mandaviya said.

The MoU was signed by RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, and R Subramanyam, Secretary, Social Justice Ministry, in presence of Mandaviya and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar.