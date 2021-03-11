Trapped in illegal Meghalaya coal mine, miner dies, another injured

PTI

Shillong, August 20

A miner died and another was severely injured after getting trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district, a senior police official said.

It is not clear how the miners, who reportedly entered the mine at Goreng village on Thursday night, were trapped inside, Superintendent of Police HG Lyngdoh said.

“They were brought out on Friday. One has died, while the other is injured,” Lyngdoh said.

The SP said officials had gone to the remote village in Kharkutta police station area and he is awaiting a detailed report from them on the matter.

The National Green Tribunal had in 2014 banned unscientific coal mining and transportation of coal in Meghalaya for the safety of miners and environmental protection. The Supreme Court in July 2019 had lifted the ban.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the assembly in March that scientific coal mining in the state is expected to start this year.