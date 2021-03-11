Travel from Delhi to Meerut in 55 minutes: Rapid Rail ready for 180 kmph trial run

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail will be first in country to have a business or 'premium' coach on a regional corridor

Travel from Delhi to Meerut in 55 minutes: Rapid Rail ready for 180 kmph trial run

Photo used for representational purposes only. File Photo

New Delhi, May 8

The trial of the first phase of Rapid Rail from Delhi to Meerut is going to take place in the coming days. A 17-km high speed track from Sahibabad to Duhai (Uttar Pradesh) will be prepared. This train will run at a speed of 180 kmph, which will also be the first in the country to have a business or 'premium' coach on a regional corridor.

For a long time, the passengers travelling from Delhi to Meerut have been waiting for this rapid train. For the trial, the first railway coach has reached Duhai. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is all set to run the train on time. The trial from Sahibabad to Duhai will start soon, while passengers will be able to travel through this train from 2023.

The work of laying a one-km long trial track and 12 running tracks at Duhai depot is almost complete. This train is being manufactured in Gujarat's Savli, and has been made by the multinational company Alstom.

According to the Indian Railways, this train can travel from Delhi to Meerut within 50 to 55 minutes. This is the first system in the country's rail network under which a 180 kmph train will cover a distance of 100 km in one hour during the first phase. The journey of 82-km from Delhi to Meerut through Ghaziabad will be completed in 55 minutes. During the journey, 25 stations are being prepared from Delhi to Meerut. The train will stop for 30 seconds at every station and will be available every 5-10 minutes.

The unique feature of this train is that a stretcher has been arranged in the last compartment of the train coach. If a patient is referred from Meerut to Delhi, a separate train coach has been arranged so that he/she can reach at a cheaper cost.

A separate train coach has also been arranged for women as well as for the differently-abled persons and can be easily folded if they are unused during the train journey. The general seats have been made extremely comfortable.

There is an adjustable chair in the train along with special arrangements made for the passengers who are standing during the trip. The train has all the facilities such as WiFi, mobile-USB charger, large windows, integrated AC system, automatic door control system, luggage storage, system for interaction with the train driver, dynamic route map, infotainment system, etc. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

4
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

5
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

6
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Comment Military matters

The 'Prince of Gocchi', in Jhajjar

8
Nation

CBI raids Amargarh AAP MLA over Rs 40 cr loan 'fraud'; Rs 16L, papers seized

9
Haryana

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

Two arrested with IED packed with 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village, possible terror attack foiled

Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

Development comes three days after four people were arrested...

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannun booked in case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

SFJ’s Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

Himachal borders sealed | Police add Section 13 of Unlawful ...

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Cyclone Asani to intensify into severe cyclone; unlikely to make landfall

It will intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over ...

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Value of vote of MPs likely to go down to 700 from 708 in July presidential elections

Due to the absence of a legislative assembly in Jammu and Ka...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Inderbir Singh Nijjar elected as head of Chief Khalsa Diwan

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

Plan to conserve rare, endangered bird species in Delhi-NCR

BJYM leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga not new to controversy

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Revising timings, restricting outdoor activities: NCR schools take steps as mercury soars

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA