Treat exams as festival: PM Modi to students at ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged students to have complete faith in what they have studied and enjoy examinations as a festival and competitive tests as an opportunity.

On parental expectations... Unfulfilled dreams of teachers and parents cannot be forced on students. It is important for every child to follow their own dreams... There should be moments during the day when you are neither online nor offline but inner-line. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

“Appear for the exams in a festive mood, without any stress,” he said.

“Yes, there is more competition, but there are more opportunities too,” he said, addressing students, teachers and parents at his annual event “Pariksha Pe Charcha”. He said students must harness both online and offline modes of teaching. “There should be moments during the day when you are neither online nor offline but inner-line,” the PM said while responding to questions on how to remain focused amid distractions caused by social media.

“With time, mediums of education also change… evolution is part of life. With the online medium, we can readily access information to strengthen our ‘aadhaar’ (base). Consider it (online) as an ‘avsar’ (opportunity) and use available tools to discipline yourself,” he said.