Tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India; epicentre of earthquake in Afghanistan’s Hindukush region

New Delhi, August 5
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindukush region in Afghanistan which shook parts of north India, including the national capital on Saturday night.
The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9.31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.
“The quake hit twice at around 9.30 pm,” said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.
