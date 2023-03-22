Tremors jolt North India, people rush out of homes

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

Strong tremors jolted parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

13-year-old dies in pak wall collapse Kabul: A 13-year-old girl died when a wall in her home collapsed on her and 34 persons were injured in the northern Pakistani district of Swat. Disaster authorities in Afghanistan said they did not have any immediate reports of casualties. Reuters

Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings as the earthquake struck around 10.20 pm and was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. There was disruption in mobile services in some parts of the Jammu region immediately after the earthquake, an official said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property. According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The earthquake was at a depth of 156 km.