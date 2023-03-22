Tremors jolt North India, people rush out of homes

New Delhi, March 21
Strong tremors jolted parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh, on Tuesday night as an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.
13-year-old dies in pak wall collapse
Kabul: A 13-year-old girl died when a wall in her home collapsed on her and 34 persons were injured in the northern Pakistani district of Swat. Disaster authorities in Afghanistan said they did not have any immediate reports of casualties. Reuters
Panic-stricken people rushed out of buildings as the earthquake struck around 10.20 pm and was also felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. There was disruption in mobile services in some parts of the Jammu region immediately after the earthquake, an official said.
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property. According to an automated report generated by the National Centre for Seismology, the 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The earthquake was at a depth of 156 km.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours
The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...
Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters
Says while the Punjab Congress doesn’t support any leniency ...