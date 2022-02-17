Trespass attempt at NSA Ajit Doval's residence, 1 held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 16

A man hailing from Bengaluru was apprehended for allegedly trying to enter the residence of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday, triggering a minor security alarm, officials said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am when a red-colour SUV, being driven by the man, tried to enter through the gate of Doval’s high-security central Delhi residence, official sources said.

The car was intercepted and the man was nabbed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who guard Doval’s house, they said. The accused identified as Shantanu Reddy of Bengaluru claimed to have a chip inside his body which was being controlled remotely. However, the police said they found the claim to be false.

His interrogation revealed that he came in a rented car and seemed to be mentally unstable. The car was hired from Noida, they said.