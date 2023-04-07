Tri-service drill in Andaman & nicobar islands

Tribune News Service

The 50th Parachute Brigade (Shatrujeet Brigade) of the Army participated in a major multi-domain exercise with the Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) to rehearse its rapid reaction capabilities on the strategically located Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The high-voltage exercise, carried out in conjunction with the Indian Air Force and Navy, tested the jointmanship and interoperability among special forces of the tri-services while reacting to different plans and contingencies in realistic tactical settings.