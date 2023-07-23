Tribal-dominated districts in Gujarat observe bandh over Manipur violence; AAP, Congress support shutdown

Ahmedabad, July 23
A shutdown was observed in tribal dominated regions of Gujarat on Sunday to protest against the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Manipur to control the ethnic strife there.
Several market places in Tapi, Valsad, Dahod, Panchmahal, Narmada and Chhota Udepur among 14 districts with sizable tribal population were deserted as shops remained shuttered and groups of people observed sit-in dharna as part of the ‘bandh’.
The shutdown call was given by various tribal organisations and was supported by the opposition Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP).
Speaking to the media, AAP’s working president and MLA Chaitar Vasava said the violence in Manipur had shaken the entire nation.
“A total of 52 talukas in 14 Gujarat districts responded to the bandh call and remained closed. Many people, including those representing farmer, social, religious and business organisations, supported the bandh. We hope the government will stop the violence in Manipur,” Vasava said.
More than 160 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The May 4 incident, in which two tribal women were paraded naked in Kangpokpi district there, videos of which went viral, has sparked national outrage.
