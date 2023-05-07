Tribal status to Meitei community: SC to take up petitions on Manipur violence on Monday

New Delhi, May 7
The Supreme Court will on Monday take up petitions on the Manipur situation, including a plea by a ruling BJP MLA against the state high court order on Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community and a PIL by a tribal outfit for an SIT probe into the violence.
A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud would hear the matter on May 8.
The Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA D Gangmei had challenged the state high court’s order to the state government to recommend Scheduled Tribe status for the Meetei/Meitei community.
“Due to the impugned order, tension between both the communities have taken place and violent clashes have erupted across the state. As a result of it so far 19 tribal people have been killed, various places in the states are blocked, the internet is completely shut down and more people are at the risk of losing their lives,” Gangmei submitted.
He contended that directing the state government to recommend a tribe for the Scheduled Tribes List falls solely within the jurisdiction of the State, and not the high court.
Manipur High Court Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran had directed the state to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list, triggering widespread violence in the state.
However, the petitioner contended that the Meitei community is not a tribe and has never been recognised as such. “In fact, they are very much an advanced community though some of them may come within SC, OBC,” he submitted.
