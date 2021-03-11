Tribal woman raped, killed in Telangana

Tribune News Service

Hyderabad, May 11

A 25-year-old brick-kiln worker allegedly raped a 23-year-old tribal woman and later murdered her by smashing her face at Yadadri Bhongir district’s Choutuppal block on Monday night. The crime site is 40 km from Hyderabad.

The police said the woman’s husband worked as a night watchman. The accused first hit the woman with a log till she fell unconscious, following which he raped her. He then dragged her to a nearby secluded place and raped her again.

On regaining consciousness, the woman tried to call for help, but the accused allegedly smashed her face, killing her.

Police Assistant Commissioner N Uday Reddy told the local media that the tribal woman and her husband hailed from a tribal hamlet of Nagarkurnool district and had moved to the area a few months ago in search of a job.

The police arrested the accused, who confessed to have committed the crime.

The man was produced in court under Sections 376 (rape), 392 (robbery) and 302 (murder) of the IPC besides the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody.