Trinamool Congress urges President to remove West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

The Trinamool Congress on Friday took its ongoing fight with the West Bengal Governor to a new level with the party’s chief whip in the Rajya Sabha submitting a notice for a substantive motion urging the President to recall Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, TMC Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha, submitted the substantive motion under Rule 170 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the House urging upon the President to withdraw his pleasure under Article 156 of the Constitution in respect of the West Bengal Governor.

