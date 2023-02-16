 Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest? : The Tribune India

Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?

Tribal vote holds the key as regional newbie Tipra Motha demands Greater Tipraland

Tripura Assembly polls: Will Tipra Motha play a kingmaker in triangular contest?

Voters show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during the Tripura Assembly elections, at Panisagar in North Tripura district, on Thursday. PTI Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, February 16

Tribal vote holds the key in Tripura and regional newbie Tipra Motha has become a formidable challenge for key players BJP, Congress and Left with the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’.

As Tripura votes on February 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Aadi Mahotsav’—the National Tribal Festival—at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

It is also the first election of 2023, the results of which are being watched by all. Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda campaigned for the saffron party, which is in power in the state, listing the benefits of the double-engine government.

About Tripura

The third-smallest and the seventh-least populous state in India is bordered by Assam and Mizoram on the east and Bangladesh on north, south and west.

Tripura shares a 856-km border with Bangladesh and holds key strategic importance for the country.

Agartala is the capital and the largest city in the state.

Tripura has 19 different tribal communities and a majority Bengali population.

Bengali, English and Kokborok are the official languages of the state.

According to the website of Tripura Tourism, the origin of the name of Tripura is still a matter of controversy among historians and researchers.

“According to the ‘Rajmala’, Tripura’s celebrated court chronicle, an ancient king named ‘Tripur’ ruled over the territorial domain known as ‘Tripura’ and the name of the kingdom was derived from his name.

“Many researchers explain the name ‘Tripura’ from its etymological origin: the word ‘Tripura’ is a compound of two separate words, ‘tui’ (water) + ‘pra’ (near) which in totality means ‘near water’.

“The early history of the kingdom of Tripura is a complex blend of history with mythology. According to ‘Rajmala’ Tripura’s royal house trace their origin to the celebrated ‘lunar’ dynasty, following in the footsteps of their counterparts in the Hindu royal houses of the rest of India who claim to have originated from the ‘lunar’ or ‘solar’ dynasty”, it says.

Tribal vote-The X factor

Tripura is witnessing a triangular contest with the BJP-IPFT combine, the Left-Congress alliance and regional newbie Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma forming the key angles.

Tipra Motha is said to have made deep inroads in tribal constituencies and is buoyant following victory in the 2021 tribal council (TTAADC) poll. Debbarma led the campaign and his demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’, a separate state for indigenous people reduced to minority mostly due to influx from Bangladesh, is believed to have found resonance among Tribal communities.

This is also the main challenge faced by the ruling BJP in the fight for 60-member Assembly with 20 reserved seats for tribal areas.

The BJP is hoping to retain power in alliance with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), which faced several desertions in the run-up to the elections with senior leaders and cadres joining Tipra Motha.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is BJP’s face in the Assembly polls and CPM’s Jitendra Chaudhury is leading the Left-Congress combine.

The TMC too has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies. There are also 58 Independents in the fray.

Election campaign

In its campaign, the BJP highlighted the development in the past five years and merits of the "double-engine government" which Left and Congress dismissed alleging “misrule and misgovernance”.

In 2018, BJP created history by ending the 25-year-old Left Front rule.

In 2023, arch rivals Congress and CPIM came together in a pre-poll alliance to fight the BJP.

However, Tipra Motha and its fight for tribals and ‘Greater Tipraland' is said to have upset many plans. Floated by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in 2021, Tipra Motha is being seen as a kingmaker in case of a hung Assembly.

