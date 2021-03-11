Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns, BJP legislature party to meet shortly to elect new leader

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP’s state unit

Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns, BJP legislature party to meet shortly to elect new leader

Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb. File photo

PTI

Agartala, May 14

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said the legislators are meeting shortly to pick the next chief minister.

“Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me—whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state,” Deb told reporters.

“The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister,” he added.

Deb had gone to New Delhi on Thursday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for a confabulation on the party’s affairs in the Northeastern state.

“The party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation,” said the outgoing chief minister.

“The people want a long-term BJP government here, if a person like me works for the organisation, obviously it will help the cause,” he said.

Deb was appointed the chief minister after the BJP stormed to power in 2018, ending 25 years of Left Front rule.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP’s state unit.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources said.

The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year. PTI

 

#biplab deb

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

2
Punjab

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

3
Comment

Defence pensioners at the receiving end again

4
Punjab

India bans wheat exports with immediate effect

5
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

6
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

7
Trending

Watch: Desi bride goes out to fetch coffee just before her wedding, sips brew while driving

8
Nation

Those speaking Hindi selling 'pani puri': Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi

9
Patiala

Patiala first district to launch ‘Future Tycoons: Start-up Challenge’ project

10
Chandigarh

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Don't Miss

View All
Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Top News

Tripura CM Biplab Deb says he has resigned

Tripura CM Biplab Deb resigns, BJP legislature party to meet shortly to elect new leader

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP’s state...

Fire incident at medical college in Amritsar; no loss of life

Massive fire at medical college in Amritsar; lucky escape for patients

Three floors of the building have been damaged

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next two days; rain likely on May 16

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

The maximum temperature at Sirsa was 47.6, Chandigarh 43 deg...

Sunil Jakhar removes Congress from his Twitter handle

'Good luck and goodbye, Congress': Sunil Jakhar's parting shot as he quits party

Before going live on Facebook, Sunil Jakhar removes Congress...

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

Sunil Jakhar an asset worth his weight in gold, Congress shouldn't lose him, says Navjot Sidhu

'Good luck and goodbye Congress': former PPCC chief Sunil Ja...

Cities

View All

Fire incident at medical college in Amritsar; no loss of life

Massive fire at medical college in Amritsar; lucky escape for patients

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Fifth heatwave to hit Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in next 2 days; rain likely on May 16

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Delhi CM orders inquiry into Mundka fire, announces compensation

Mundka fire: Cops identify 7 bodies, 29 still missing; death toll likely to rise as more charred remains found

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Kejriwal’s meeting with Delhi AAP MLAs on BJP’s demolition drive cancelled, say sources

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences: Hoshiarpur-based author Khushwant Singh

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Inmate alleges torture by Ludhiana jail officials, made videos from jail

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, Ludhiana Improvement Trust: Court

Ludhiana: Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments in Ludhiana

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7, HODs of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau