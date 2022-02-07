Tripura communal violence: SC pulls up state government

New Delhi, February 7
The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Tripura Government for not complying with its directions granting interim protection from coercive action to a journalist who had tweeted about communal violence in the state.
"When we have passed an order, how dare you not implement it… At least show deference to our order when we have handled an issue," a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud told the advocate representing the Tripura Government.
The top court had on January 10 restrained the Tripura Police from taking any action against Khan
The Bench expressed strong displeasure after advocate Shahrukh Alam, representing journalist Samiullah Shabbir Khan, complained that he was issued notice by the Tripura Police asking him to delete his tweets. The police had also asked him to join the investigation.
"We will ask your home secretary and other officers to be present on the screen next time (if its orders are flouted)," the Bench warned the Tripura Government counsel and asked the state not to harass the petitioner.
As Alam asked the court to grant protection to his client, the Bench said, "Please ask them to file a petition before us and then we hear it after two weeks”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon