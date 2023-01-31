‘Trishakti prahar’: 10-day exercise in Siliguri corridor concludes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

A 10-day joint training exercise ‘trishakti prahar’ concluded in the strategically vital Siliguri corridor, in North Bengal today.

The aim of the exercise was to practice battle preparedness of using latest weapons and equipment in a networked environment, involving all arms and services of the Army, the Indian Air Force and central armed police forces (CAPF).

As part of the exercise, swift mobilisation and deployment practices were carried out in various locations across North Bengal, the Army said.

The exercise culminated with an integrated fire power exercise in Teesta Field Firing Ranges, near Siliguri.

In 2018, a Parliamentary committee has termed the 73-day Doklam military standoff as a “blatant” attempt by China to change the boundary to “dominate” India’s Siliguri corridor. It had raised questions over Chinese infrastructure being “uncomfortably” close to India-Bhutan-China tri-junction.

The Fire Power Exercise was aimed at synergising the firepower assets of the Indian Armed Forces and CAPFs to orchestrate an integrated battle.

Beside the Rafale fighter aircraft, the helicopters, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, artillery guns and various new generation weapons and equipment were deployed in a networked environment.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita, reviwed the exercise. Senior officers of BSF, ITBP, SSB and civil administration also witnessed the exercise.