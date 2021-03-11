Troop recruitment: Nod for new system any time now

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 3

The system of recruiting troops in the Indian Army, IAF and Navy is set to change with several new alterations in the recruiting pattern set to be announced any time now.

A review of the draft proposal is planned tomorrow. If okayed, it may be unveiled within three or four days. Recruitment of troops in the Indian Army has been suspended for two years. Tthe proposed scheme is known ‘Tour of Duty’.

In the first phase, 45,000 youth in the age group of 17.5 to 21 will be recruited for four years after which they will be de-mobilised and some taken back to serve a full term of another 15 years. The four years of service would not be included for post-retirement pension. The proposal is to retain 25 per cent of those de-mobilised but this could change.

For those de-mobilised after four years, the scheme provides for a six-month training to adapt to the world outside the forces. A diploma and a degree is being planned for the recruits besides skill training when released.

The age-old recruiting system based on regiments may go. For now, a Sikh regiment or Jat regiment would draw troops from these communities, respectively. In future, regiments could comprise inductees from across India and all classes. The details will form part of the review tomorrow.

Those recruited under the scheme will get a monthly salary ranging between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 and a risk and hardship allowance on a par with regular soldiers based on their posting. Recruits would be provided with death and disability benefits under the scheme — including an insurance cover of Rs 48 lakh.

In case of disability, the percentage will be assessed as per the existing medical criteria and a one-time ex-gratia amount of Rs 44 lakh, Rs 25 lakh or Rs 15 lakh provided, depending on the disability. The recruit will also have a contributory severance package. After four years, each de-mobilised trooper would receive about Rs 10 lakh with interest.

