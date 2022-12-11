Trouble for AAP, Gujarat MLA showers praises on PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

Ahead of the swearing in of Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday, Aam Aadmi Party’s newly elected MLA from Visavadar constituency Bhupat Bhayani showered praises on prime minister Narendra Modi amid intense speculation that he was in touch with the ruling BJP and might jump ship.

“I have not yet made up my mind (on joining the BJP or not) and I am very much with AAP. I will talk to my supporters on what I should do and then take a call,” he said.

Bhayani, who was formerly with the BJP, said he was proud of PM Modi and had emerged politically under Modi as CM, in Gujarat.

Bhayani also said he would decide on the next course of action soon and might support BJP from outside rather than joining it.

“All this will depend on what my supporters say,” he said as fresh trouble hit AAP which is banking on the 12.92 pc vote share in the state to attain a national party tag.

That tag could be in danger is AAP’s newly elected MLAs decide to join the BJP lock, stock and barrel, merging into the saffron brigade.

Five AAP candidates won in Gujarat out of 181 that were fielded.

Meanwhile, independent MLAs and BJP rebels Mavji Desai, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela and Dhavalsinh Zala also met today to decide the future course of action. After the meeting, Vaghela, a BJP rebel, said he has already extended his support to the BJP. Desai and Zala are also expected to follow suit.