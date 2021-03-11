Trouble for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, party MLA resigns

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The demise of a nine-year-old boy from the SC community in Rajasthan’s Jalore for drinking water from a pot meant for an upper caste teacher has triggered a trouble of sorts for the Congress-led government in the state.

Party MLA from the Baran Atru segment Panachand Meghwal put in his papers complaining of lack of speedy police action in the matter and flagged other caste-related crimes.