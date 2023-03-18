 Troubled to see somebody drooling over China and being dismissive about India: Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi : The Tribune India

Troubled to see somebody drooling over China and being dismissive about India: Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi

Jaishankar’s comments came days after Gandhi targeted the EAM and government on their approach to dealing with challenges from China

Troubled to see somebody drooling over China and being dismissive about India: Jaishankar attacks Rahul Gandhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, March 18

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his comments relating to China during his recent visit to the UK, saying he is troubled to see the Congress leader “drooling over” China while being dismissive about India.

Jaishankar’s comments in an interactive session at the India Today conclave came days after Gandhi targeted the external affairs minister and the government on their approach to dealing with challenges from China.

Referring to comments made at the conclave by US-based author Michael Pillsbury, the minister said “When Panda huggers tried to be China hawks, it does not fly.”

In his remarks, Pillsbury had referred to some “Panda huggers” in the US.

“I also, like many others, followed some of what Rahul Gandhi said when he was in the UK. Obviously a lot of it is politics. I am putting that aside. There is a discount when it comes to politics,” he said replying to a question.

“I am troubled as a citizen of India when I see somebody drooling over China and being dismissive about India. And I would give you examples. He puts his description suo motu of China in that Cambridge talk,” Jaishankar said.

“You know what’s the word that comes to his mind when he talks of China, ‘harmony’. His one-word description of China is harmony; his one word description of India is discord,” Jaishankar added.

The external affairs minister, replying to a question, also cited Gandhi’s comments relating to China’s manufacturing capabilities.

“He talks admiringly of how China is the greatest manufacturer, nobody can... And yes China has done a tremendous job and nobody. But when it comes to manufacturing in India, he runs it down in every possible way,” Jaishankar said.

“He says ‘Make in India’ won’t work. I mean when you made Covaxin, the Congress Party was saying Covaxin does not work. You can have objective assessments of the progress of other countries. There is nothing wrong with that. But in this current situation, to talk of a competitive relationship...,” the minister said.

Jaishankar also accused Gandhi of undermining India’s national morale.

“You are telling me I am scared, I am asking you why is somebody undermining national morale like this. It is not just the economy, let’s even look at security. He talks about connectivity, he speaks admiringly in the same talk about the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

“He compares Belt and Road with Yellow river in China gushing forth... . Guys the Belt and Road goes through PoK (Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir). It violates our national integrity and sovereignty. He does not have a word to say about that,” Jaishankar added.

Gandhi’s recent comments at Cambridge University that Indian democracy is under attack and several politicians, including himself, are under surveillance, invited sharp reactions from the BJP which accused him of maligning the country’s image on foreign soil after facing successive electoral setbacks.

“Everybody knows and it’s in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack…The institutional framework which is required for a democracy: Parliament, a free press, the judiciary and just the idea of mobilisation, these are all getting constrained. We are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,” Gandhi had said.

While speaking on the “two divergent perspectives” of the US and China since World War II, the Congress leader said that in addition to shedding manufacturing jobs, the US had become less open after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Meanwhile, China, he said, “idolises harmony” through organisation around the Chinese Communist Party.

During his interaction with the Indian diaspora organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) UK chapter, Gandhi took a swipe at Jaishankar for his remarks on China during an interview.

“If you notice the statement of the Foreign Minister, he said China is much more powerful than us. To think China is more powerful than us, how can I pick a fight with them? At the heart of the ideology is cowardice,” Gandhi had said.

At an India Insights event organised by the Indian Journalists’ Association (IJA), Gandhi expressed regret that democratic parts of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice that a “large chunk of democracy has come undone”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

3
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV; threatens to kill Salman Khan

4
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

5
Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

6
Nation

Judges' appointment: RAW report is sought in 'extraordinary circumstances', says Rijiju

7
Chandigarh

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Chandigarh's Sector 37

8
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

9
Diaspora

Swami Nithyananda’s ‘fake country’ Kailasa cons 30 US cities with ‘sister-city’ scam: Report

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Qaumi Morcha activists have blocked road near Sohana Chowk i...

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Pak court allows ex-PM Imran Khan to go back without his indictment in Toshakhana case

Pak court allows ex-PM Imran Khan to go back without his indictment in Toshakhana case

The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot pr...

Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protests

Prosecutors consider charges against former US President ove...

Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Says judiciary has to be protected from outside influences i...


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

G20 meet in Amritsar: Broad consensus on research, collaboration at summit

SGPC honours G20 delegates at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Light rain in region brings down temperatures

Rain in region brings down temperatures

Haryana sarpanches back on road in Panchkula, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Dentist’s Abduction: Supreme Court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe Chandigarh cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Chandigarh's Sector 37

Chandigarh fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs: AAP

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs, alleges AAP

Decomposed body of 66-year-old man from Mauritius found in Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Canadian deportation cases: Travel agent absconding, Jalandhar DC office issues summons

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int’l airport, says Centre

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int'l airport, says Centre

LIT prepares ground to hand over all 'completed' schemes to MC

Titu Baniya, supporters stage protest

Mayor to call all-party meet before Budget

Man booked for raping NRI woman

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Punjab teachers demand inclusion of farm stir in curriculum

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state