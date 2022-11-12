TRS cadres protest against PM, remind him of 'fake promises'; Modi tells BJP cadres not to be perturbed by abuses

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, November 12

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao once again violated the protocol, preferring to remain away when Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the state to unveil development projects.

While TRS leaders claimed that KCR had not been invited, BJP leaders maintained that the invitation was sent but the CM was "not interested in development of the state".

There were reports of the anti-PM posters coming up in the city, comparing him with Ravana and reminding him of "promises that had not been kept".

Addressing the BJP cadres, the PM, however, told them not to be perturbed by the abuses against him. "Laugh at the ‘gaalis’, have tea in the evening, the lotus will bloom in the morning," the PM said asking cadres to remain positive.

"People often ask me if I got tired by the hard work every day. I tell them I have 2kg to 3kg of ‘gaalis’ every day which becomes nutrition for me. Give me and the BJP all the ‘gaalis’, we will digest them but don't dare give ‘gaalis; to the people of Telangana," he said.

"Abuse me and the BJP all you want if that helps the cause of Telangana," the PM said accusing the TRS government of being anti-poor and anti-development and stalling the projects launched by the Centre.

The PM also lauded the cadres for standing up against the "wrongdoings". "People of Telangana have been let down by the people they trusted," he said, telling cadres that when the situation becomes "too grim, the lotus blooms".

Engaged in a fight to control the state, the fight between the BJP and the TRS has intensified, more so since the Munugode bypoll. Modi lauded the BJP's performance in the bypoll which was won by the ruling TRS.

"The sunrise is not far, darkness will dissipate, Lotus will bloom," he said.

Hitting out at the KCR-led state government, he said those who had looted people would not be spared. "Some people are trying to make an alliance of the corrupt; people will not allow that," he said, slamming the TRS and KCR of promoting family and superstition.