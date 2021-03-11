TRS councillor axed to death in Telangana's Mahabubabad town

Tribune News Service

Naveen S Garewal

Hyderabad, April 21

In a gruesome act of violence, an independent councillor was hacked to death in full public view. Identified as Banoth Ravi Naik (34), the councillor was waylaid and killed around noon in Telangana's Mahabubabad town on Thursday, police said.

Eyewitnesses told the police that Ravi’s motorcycle was first hit by a tractor from behind. Then three assailants alighted from a car and attacked him with sharp-edged implements like axes as the victim tried to control his bike. Some locals rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Later, police was informed about the incident by some eyewitnesses.

The councillor was closely linked with the TRS party and local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and Mahabuabad district TRS president and MP Maloth Kavitha. He was pursuing the issue of oustees who were displaced due to the announcement of building a sanctioned Government Medical College in the district. He was actively involved in organising dharnas and protests at the district headquarters and had filed a case in the High Court.

Sharath Chandra Pawar, the local superintendent of police, has ruled out political motives for the murder case. He told media that the police has identified two of the accused based on the crime spot inputs. He felt that an old rivalry over business dealing might be the reason for the murder.