TRS councillor axed to death in Telangana's Mahabubabad town

Naveen S Garewal
Hyderabad, April 21
In a gruesome act of violence, an independent councillor was hacked to death in full public view. Identified as Banoth Ravi Naik (34), the councillor was waylaid and killed around noon in Telangana's Mahabubabad town on Thursday, police said.
Eyewitnesses told the police that Ravi’s motorcycle was first hit by a tractor from behind. Then three assailants alighted from a car and attacked him with sharp-edged implements like axes as the victim tried to control his bike. Some locals rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Later, police was informed about the incident by some eyewitnesses.
The councillor was closely linked with the TRS party and local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and Mahabuabad district TRS president and MP Maloth Kavitha. He was pursuing the issue of oustees who were displaced due to the announcement of building a sanctioned Government Medical College in the district. He was actively involved in organising dharnas and protests at the district headquarters and had filed a case in the High Court.
Sharath Chandra Pawar, the local superintendent of police, has ruled out political motives for the murder case. He told media that the police has identified two of the accused based on the crime spot inputs. He felt that an old rivalry over business dealing might be the reason for the murder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered