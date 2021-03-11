TRS leader K Kavitha rejects charges by BJP on Delhi liquor issue

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, August 22

TRS leader K Kavitha on Monday rejected the charges levelled against her by the BJP about her involvement in the "Delhi liquor scam".

Terming it an attempt to malign her family reputation, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the BJP was rattled by her father's attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was therefore levelling baseless allegations against her.

"We are a family of fighters, you are messing up with wrong people," Kavitha warned, rejecting all allegations levelled by the BJP about her involvement in the issue.

The BJP on Sunday alleged that Kavitha was the “middleman” between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party government in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sarsa alleged that “Kavitha facilitated the meetings at the Oberoi hotel and brought liquor barons from south. Money was paid in advance for liquor licenses in the name of Magunta family. Money was also given in advance for election in Punjab and Goa.”

Accusing Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of holding meetings with the Telangana leader, the BJP sought an answer from him if he had met Kavitha.

Notably, the election are also due in Telangana.