 Trust us to be guardians of liberties of our citizens: CJI Chandrachud : The Tribune India

Trust us to be guardians of liberties of our citizens: CJI Chandrachud

The CJI was delivering Ashok H Desai memorial lecture at Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai

Trust us to be guardians of liberties of our citizens: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, December 17

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said the confidence of citizens in the due process of law and the protection of liberty rests in the judiciary which is “guardians of liberties”.

Delivering a lecture here, the CJI emphasised through the lives of the members of the bar, who fearlessly espouse those causes, “the flame of liberty burns bright even today”.

Delivering the Ashok H Desai memorial lecture at the Y B Chavan Centre here, he referred to a theft case where a man would have spent 18 years in jail had the SC not intervened to say “trust us to be guardians of the liberties of our citizens”.

The event was organised by the Bombay Bar Association.

“Yesterday in a seemingly innocuous case, where an accused was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in sessions trial for theft of electricity, the trial judge forgot to say that the sentences will run concurrently.

“So then the consequence was that this person who had stolen electricity equipment like poles would have to suffer 18 years of imprisonment, only because the trial court didn’t direct that the sentences would run concurrently,” CJI Chandrachud said.

A bench led by CJI Chandrachud on Friday dealt with a plea of a man from Uttar Pradesh called Iqram who was to suffer a jail term of 18 years in nine minor cases of theft of electrical equipment of the state electricity department.

The top court set aside an Allahabad High Court order and directed that Iqram’s jail term of two years each in nine cases would run concurrently instead of successively. It was irked that neither the trial court nor the high court took note of the “miscarriage of justice” and set things right.

Referring to the case, the CJI on Saturday said the high court said, “sorry we can’t do anything at all, because the trial judge hasn’t, in terms of section 427 of the CrPc directive, said that the sentences would run concurrently”.

“We had to intervene yesterday, in a seemingly innocuous case of a simple citizen of the nation. The point which we make is sermonising apart, trust us to be guardians of the liberties of our citizens,” he added.

The CJI further said there is no case which is “small enough, or big enough” for every court in the nation, be it the district judiciary, the High Court, or the Supreme Court, “because it is in us that the confidence of the citizens, in the due process of law and the protection of liberty, rests”.

Talking about the subject of the lecture, the chief justice said it is true that both law and morality play a vital role in channelling our behaviour.

“As all of you might well be aware, the law is a definite body of rules enacted and enforced by the state. The legal rules regulate human conduct by written rules, penalties and officials to interpret the laws,” he said.

The CJI added that while law regulates external relations, morality governs our inner lives and motivations and “morality, in that sense, appeals to our conscience and influences the way we behave”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

3 Punjabi youths held for 'senselessly' killing elderly couple in Canada

2
Bathinda

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

3
Punjab

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

4
Punjab

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

5
Himachal

Notice to Adani group for shutting down cement plants in Himachal 'unilaterally'

6
World

Canada police make biggest-ever haul of 2,500 kg of opium in Vancouver

7
Punjab

Panchayat officials duping NRIs, alleges Punjabi diaspora

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

9
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

10
Chandigarh

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

GST Council agrees to decriminalise certain offences, doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore

GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess

The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order

In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar’s detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter ‘top secret’

Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'

Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...

BJP calls Rahul ‘Jaichand’, says Kharge should expel him from Congress

BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress

‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home after seven months of his murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder

Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tarn Taran strike: ISI, Landa Harike gang plotted RPG attack; 7 arrested

Nanakshahi calendar: Controversy again over Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary date

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

Two alumnae of Punjab govt’s Armed Forces Preparatory Institute commissioned as Flying Officers

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says MCD school student’s father

‘My daughter in unable to speak or eat’, says father of Delhi girl assaulted by teacher

Infant from Bangladesh with cyst larger than size of his head undergoes successful surgery at AIIMS Delhi

G20 Summit: DUSIB, Delhi Police officials meet to plan relocation of beggars

Delhi court posts hearing on accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea to December 22

Man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Demolition of houses at Jalandhar's Latifpura: Issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

SAI Patiala’s 300-bedded hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

SAI Patiala’s 300-bed hostel inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse