'Truth alone triumphs': Congress, allies welcome SC relief to Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case

Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets Lok Sabha Speaker, urges him to restore Rahul's membership

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction by a trial court in Surat in the 'Modi surname' defamation case. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 4

The Congress Party and its allies welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Friday staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a trial court in Surat in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

“Truth Alone Triumphs! We welcome the verdict by the Hon’ble Supreme Court giving relief to Shri @RahulGandhi. Justice has been delivered. Democracy has won. The Constitution has been upheld. BJP’s conspiratorial hounding of Shri Gandhi has been thoroughly exposed. Time for them to stop their malicious targeting of Opposition leaders”, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet.

Congress MP and leader of the party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said they met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today and pressed him to restore Rahul Gandhi’s membership of the House immediately so that he can take part in no-confidence motion proceedings on Manipur to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Welcoming the SC verdict, DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief M K Stalin in a tweet said, “Justice prevails! Wayanad retains RahulGandhi! Welcome the Hon’ble SupremeCourt’s decision staying the conviction of dear brother Thiru Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case. This decision reaffirms our belief in the strength of our judiciary and the importance of safeguarding democratic values”

 “In the pursuit of truth, the essence of Satyamev Jayate resonates once more. The unwavering voice of truth shall never be subdued. The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision on Rahul Gandhi Ji’s case is a herald of justice, warmly embraced”, NCP’s Supriya Sule said in a tweet.

“Congratulations to the people of Wayanad upon having their representation in the Lok Sabha restored”, National conference leader Omar Abdulla said in a tweet.

Congress Chief Ministes Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also tweeted welcoming the Supreme Court verdict.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary and Rahul Gandhi’s sister, invoked Gautama Buddha to welcome the SC verdict. “”Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth – Gautama Buddha”, she wrote on twitter.

