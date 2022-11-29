‘Truth can make people lie’: Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

ANI
Mumbai, November 29
‘The Kashmir Files’ filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Monday seemingly took a dig at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Jury Head Nadav Lapid for calling the film "propaganda”, “vulgar".
Agnihotri tweeted, "GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."
GM.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022
Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness
Lapid had called 'The Kashmir Files' a "propaganda, vulgar film", adding that he was "shocked" to see it in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival. A video of Lapid criticising the film from the festival’s closing ceremony went viral on social media.
"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, ‘The Kashmir Files’. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable openly sharing these feelings here with you at this stage. In the spirit of this festival, we can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life," he said during the closing ceremony.
Lapid's remarks did not go down well with many. Actors Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar, who played key roles in 'The Kashmir Files' along with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha vice-president Abhinav Prakash were among the people who condemned the controversial comments.
'The Kashmir Files' released earlier this year and told the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.
The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 with Anupam Kher receiving acclaim for his performance.
