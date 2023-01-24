 Truth shines bright, has nasty habit of coming out: Rahul on BBC documentary on PM Modi : The Tribune India

Ministry of External Affairs has criticised the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference amid the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu district, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. PTI



PTI

Jammu, January 24

Amid a row over the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said any kind of ban, oppression and frightening people are not going to stop the truth from coming out.

The government on Friday had directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary titled “India: The Modi Question”.

The Ministry of External Affairs has criticised the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Asked about the issue at a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said, “If you read our scriptures, if you read Bhagavad Gita or you read the Upanishads, you will see in it, it is written that the truth cannot be hidden. The truth always comes out.”

“So, you can ban, you can suppress the press, you can control the institutions, you can use CBI, ED all the stuff, but, the truth is the truth. Truth shines bright. It has a nasty habit of coming out. So, no amount of banning, oppression and frightening people is going to stop the truth from coming out,” he said.

The Congress on Saturday had criticised the government for the “censorship” of the BBC documentary, asking why had then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee reminded Modi of ‘raj dharma’ after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has slammed the controversial documentary, saying India’s image cannot be disgraced with “malicious campaigns”.

The Centre has told YouTube and Twitter to take down fresh links to the documentary if someone uploads or tweets them again, according to sources.

The MEA had condemned the BBC documentary, which has not been screened in India, alleging it was designed “to push a particular discredited narrative”.

“The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had told reporters during a press briefing in New Delhi last week when asked about the controversial series.

A Supreme Court-appointed investigation had found no evidence of wrongdoing by PM Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat when the riots broke out in February 2002.

Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...

A K Antony's son resigns from all Cong posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns following with Bhagwant Mann govt over sacrilege cases probe

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...

No screening of BBC docu at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone pelting, stage protest

No screening of BBC documentary at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone-pelting, stage protest


Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

12-year-old Amritsar boy to receive bravery award

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Le Corbusier associate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who built IIM-Bangalore, no more

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala