‘Truth will prevail’, says Gautam Adani as Supreme Court forms panel to probe Hindenburg report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

Gautam Adani was quick to welcome the Supreme Court decision as soon as the top court on Thursday formed a committee headed by its retired judge AM Sapre to probe into the Adani-Hindenburg controversy.

“The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail,” tweeted Gautam Adani.

The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail. — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 2, 2023

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala delivered the order on a batch of petitions filed by advocates Vishal Tiwari, ML Sharma, Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and one Anamika Jaiswal.

The top court said the committee will consist of OP Bhat, Justice JP Devadhar (retired), KV Kamat, Nandan Nilekani and Somasekhar Sundaresan.

The bench added that the expert committee will be headed by retired justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, former judge of the Supreme Court.

On February 17, the Supreme Court had said it would not accept sealed cover names of experts suggested by the Centre for inclusion on the committee to be set up to examine Hindenburg report, which resulted in crashing of Adani group company share prices and caused massive loss to investors.

The top court had said the court will select experts and maintain full transparency, and if the court were to take names suggested by the central government, then it would amount to a government constituted committee.

The bench added that the court wants full transparency for protection of interest of investors and it will form a committee so that there is a sense of confidence in the court.

On the aspect of the remit of the committee, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted that there should be a holistic view and no unintended impact is caused in the security market. The bench orally observed that it cannot be denied that investors have lost a lot.

Mehta added that "so far as your lordship's suggestion that a former judge should sit on it, we don't mind".

In a written response, the central government had told the Supreme Court that the "truthfulness" of allegations made by a US short seller against the Adani Group should be examined and a fact-finding exercise required to be undertaken as a one-time measure and without making it a precedent. With agencies inputs

#gautam adani #Hindenburg Report #supreme court