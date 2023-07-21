Trying to ensure return of baby Ariha, says MEA

New Delhi, July 20
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said it was trying to ensure the return of baby Ariha, who has been taken away from her parents and is under enforced foster care in Germany.
“We have been keeping a track of the issue. I don’t know if this will be part of discussion with the visiting German Vice-Chancellor as the agenda is slightly different. The larger point is we have made very clear our desire
to safeguard the child’s cultural and national identity and ensure her return to India,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a media briefing here.
“We remain engaged with the German authorities in this regard. And of course there are separate parallel judicial proceedings underway. We are keeping close track of that,” he added. A couple of days earlier, members of the Indian community had held protests in Frankfurt after a Berlin court granted Ariha’s custody to the German state and dismissed the parents’ contention that the injury sustained by their child was “accidental”.
In a statement, Ariha’s parents said they were confident that the government would bring Ariha back to India. “From today, we hand over Ariha to 140 crore Indians,” they said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur
The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster