 Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan asks for home meals during custody, says won't allow his hair to be cut : The Tribune India

Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan asks for home meals during custody, says won't allow his hair to be cut

Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan asks for home meals during custody, says won't allow his hair to be cut


ANI

Palghar, December 31

Accused Sheezan Khan in television actor Tunisha Sharma death case who has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks on Saturday has asked for home cooked food while in custody.

A Vasai Court on Saturday sent accused Sheezan to judicial custody for 14 days.

Sheezan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra submitted four applications on the behalf of his client seeking home-cooked food in the jail premises. The lawyer submitted that Sheezan seeking permission to use an inhaler for his Asthma. The accused's counsel also sought permission for visits from family members and lawyers while in custody.

Sheezan has also asked that his hair not be cut while he is in custody and also for security inside the jail.

The 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' actor was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide on December 25 after the 21-year-old Tunisha was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Deceased TV actor Tunisha Sharma's maternal uncle Pawan Sharma also said that Sheezan's advocate has presented four applications including the request to stop the media trial against him.

ANI-20221231080123.jpg

"The court has sent Sheezan Khan to 14-day judicial custody and he has also submitted four applications here. In the application, he has requested for police security, ceasing of media trial, and no cuttting of his hair," Pawan Sharma said after the Vasai court's order for Sheezan's 14-days judicial custody.

Sharma has called for a thorugh probe in the death of Tunisha. "He has not given the password of his Gmail account even after seven days of the police investigation as he says that he can't recall that," Tunisha's paternal uncle Sharma said.

So far, the police has recorded statements of 27 people in the case.

Waliv Police while seeking Sheezan's five-day remand from the court on Friday, officials alleged that Sheezan was having an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma and had also deleted many chats from his mobile after being detained in connection with the case.

According to the police, Sheezan was not cooperating with the investigation and repeatedly changed his statements when asked about the chats with his "secret girlfriend". The police also said that some of the chats have been recovered and he used to talk to many other girls.

"Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said yesterday.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma, addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Friday made several allegations against Sheezan and also raised suspicion of "murder".

"Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This could also be a murder, how is it possible that she was found in Sheezan's room and it was Sheezan only who brought her down, but did not call the ambulance or doctors? Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well," Vanita Sharma said addressing a press conference on Friday.

#Sheezan Khan #Tunisha Sharma,

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

2
Brand Connect

Lifetime Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Cheap Brand or Worthy ACV Keto Gummy?

3
Science Technology

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

4
Punjab

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

5
Brand Connect

Alpilean Reviews: Himalayan Alpine Ice Hack Weight Loss Fat Burner Exposed!

6
Nation

PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

7
Himachal

Highest-ever arrival of tourists in Manali, Shimla to ring in New Year

8
Punjab

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

9
Nation

In Bihar's Bodh Gaya, the Chinese spy who never was

10
Haryana

Athletics coach who accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment lodges police complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

If opposition unites with a vision, it will become difficult for BJP to win 2024 general election: Rahul Gandhi

Need a central ideological framework to take on the BJP, whi...

Prayer meet for PM Modi’s mother Hiraben at Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday

Prayer meet for PM Modi’s mother Hiraben at Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday

Hiraben passed away early Friday morning during treatment at...

New Year 2023: No entry to tourist vehicles without bookings in Shimla; Atal tunnel craze, snowfall in Manali increase tourist footfall in Kullu

New Year 2023: No entry to Shimla for tourist vehicles without bookings; Atal tunnel craze, snow in Manali increase tourist footfall in Kullu

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

His dramatic decision paved the way for the conclave that el...

CBSE shares revised date sheet of Class 12th board exams, check new schedule

CBSE releases revised date sheet for Class 12 board exams, check new schedule

Candidates can download the revised date sheet from the boar...


Cities

View All

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

MC property tax windows to remain open today

City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Man held for killing migratory birds

Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Mandi Gobindgarh man among 2 killed as SUV falls into gorge near Parwanoo’s TTR

Mandi Gobindgarh man among 2 killed as SUV falls into gorge near Parwanoo's Timber Trail Resort

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

PGI to get 150-bed critical care block

808 winged guests arrive in Chandigarh for winter sojourn

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Need to improve facilities at night shelters in city

City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Financial woes, protests took centre stage at Punjabi varsity

Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit