Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Court grants bail to TV actor Sheezan Khan accused of abetment

PTI

Palghar, March 4

A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year.

Sharma allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar.

Khan (28) was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother. He is currently in jail.

Additional sessions court judge RD Deshpande ordered that Khan be released on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without the court’s permission.

Advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Khan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the probe was over. He argued that this case does not attract punishment under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide).