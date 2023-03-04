Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Court grants bail to TV actor Sheezan Khan accused of abetment

Palghar, March 4
A court at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday granted bail to television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma last year.
Sharma allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar.
Khan (28) was arrested the next day on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother. He is currently in jail.
Additional sessions court judge RD Deshpande ordered that Khan be released on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.
The court also ordered the actor to surrender his passport and asked him not to leave the country without the court’s permission.
Advocate Sharad Rai, who represented Khan, said the applicant had sought bail on various grounds, including that the chargesheet in the case had already been filed and the probe was over. He argued that this case does not attract punishment under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking 3 more days of Manish Sisodia's custody
Inefficiency of CBI to complete probe cannot be ground for r...
No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN
'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11
Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...
Select central govt employees get one-time option to opt for old pension scheme
The option may be exercised by the government servants conce...