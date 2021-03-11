Turbulence during landing, 40 injured

Andal, May 1
A SpiceJet aircraft experienced mid-air turbulence while landing at Andal in West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Sunday.
Forty passengers were injured as overhead cabin luggage fell on them; they were rushed to hospital.
Expressing regret, SpiceJet said it was providing all possible medical help to those injured. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...