Turbulence hits AI's Delhi-Sydney flight, 7 hurt

New Delhi: Seven passengers onboard Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight on Wednesday suffered ‘minor sprain’ due to severe turbulence, an official said. No hospitalisation was required, he added. TNS
Ansari acquitted in 2009 attempt to murder case
Ghazipur: A court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a 2009 attempt to murder case. Ansari, lodged in the Banda jail, joined the hearing via videoconferencing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources
Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20