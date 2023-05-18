Turbulence hits AI's Delhi-Sydney flight, 7 hurt

PTI

New Delhi: Seven passengers onboard Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight on Wednesday suffered ‘minor sprain’ due to severe turbulence, an official said. No hospitalisation was required, he added. TNS

Ansari acquitted in 2009 attempt to murder case

Ghazipur: A court on Wednesday acquitted gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a 2009 attempt to murder case. Ansari, lodged in the Banda jail, joined the hearing via videoconferencing.