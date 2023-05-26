Turn country into tech giant, Rajnath urges industry heads

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 25

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked industry captains to help India become a “leader” instead of an “imitator” in developing futuristic technologies, saying such an approach would help it deal with challenges emanating from the current global security scenario.

“Technological advancements in the fields of artificial intelligence, quantum computing and genetics are the future. It is both a challenge to not lag behind in the technological race as well as an opportunity to make a mark,” he said at an annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on “Future Frontiers: Competitiveness, Technology, Sustainability and Internationalisation” here.

Describing the country’s population an asset, the Defence Minister said the government’s aim was to convert it into a “wealth-creating resource” from a “wealth-consuming entity”.

Singh described research and development (R&D) in cutting-edge technology as the only way to achieve this goal, stating that it opened new dimensions crucial for the development and security of any nation in today’s times.

He stressed the need for R&D to achieve excellence in several fields, including defence, health, education, agriculture, commerce and communication, stating that it could give the country an edge over the others.

“To keep ourselves strong, we need to maintain our edge in these sectors. It will be possible only if we become technology leaders,” the minister said.

Rajnath Singh urged the industry captains to increase their in-house R&D funding and make inroads in new and untouched sectors, products, goods and services through new technologies.

The minister listed the key requirements for a nation to become a technology leader such as a substantial capital, a robust R&D infrastructure, demography as well as the ability to adopt, understand and create a base of previous technologies.

Earlier, Rajnath inaugurated a two-day DRDO-Academia conclave. He called on the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the academia to work in tandem to find solutions to the challenges being faced in the 21st century.