Tushar Gandhi moves top court against Sabarmati Ashram project

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court’s order dismissing his petition against the state government’s Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project in Ahmedabad.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday agreed to take up his plea next week after senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned it for urgent listing.

The Rs 1,200-crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project has been jointly undertaken by the state and the central government for developing the ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930. The project would be developed over an area of 55 acres from the existing five acres by bringing together heritage buildings and restoring the surroundings.

Tushar has moved the top court challenging the Gujarat High Court rejecting his plea against the project after the state government assured that it would “not touch” three key attractions in the one-acre area housing the main ashram.