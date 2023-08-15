TV news channels' self-regulaton ineffective: SC

New Delhi, August 14
Terming the News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) — a self-regulatory mechanism set up by the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) — as “ineffective”, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will strengthen the regulations to make them “more effective”.
“We commend you for having a self-regulatory mechanism but that has to be effective,” a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told advocate Arvind Datar, who represented NBDA.
