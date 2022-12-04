Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

Solapur, December 4
In an unusual arrangement, twin sisters from Mumbai married the same man in a ceremony held in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, police said on Sunday.
Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday have gone viral on social media.
Lucky Atul gets married to twin sisters !!— Marathi Mulgi🇮🇳 (@iMarathiMulgi) December 4, 2022
Utha lo, Bhagwan phir ek baar!!🤯
pic.twitter.com/go9Rou6ZTc
Based on a complaint, a non-cognisable (NC) offence under Section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the groom at Akluj police station, an official said.
As per the complaint, the man married the 36-year-old twin sisters who are IT professionals.
The families of the brides and the groom had agreed to the bizarre marriage. The girls were living with their mother after their father passed away a few days ago.
