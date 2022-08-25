Twin tower demolition: Noida cops ban use of drones from August 26 to 28

PTI

Noida, August 25

The Noida Police on Thursday banned use of drones in city skies from August 26 till August 28 citing security reasons in view of the demolition of Supertech’s illegal towers, according to an order.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh invoked the powers under CrPC Section 144 as he passed the ban order.

“Emerald Court Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida are proposed to be demolished on August 28. It is necessary to ban drone operations in view of security,” the order stated.

“Drones will not be operated by any private person or institution from August 26 to 28. Violation of this order will be an offense punishable under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by government officials),” it added.

Earlier police had declared that drones will be allowed but only beyond the “exclusion zone” of about 500 metre and that too with their permission.

No human, animal or vehicles would be allowed in the exclusion zone on August 28.

The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers—taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar—are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm on August 28 in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

Over 5,000 residents living in Emerald Court and adjoining ATS Village society will be evacuated on August 28. They will vacate premises by 7 am and allowed only after safety clearance post demolition by agencies concerned around 4 pm.