Twin towers constructed as per building plan approved by Noida authority: Supertech

Supertech twin towers ahead of its demolition in Noida. PTI

New Delhi, August 28

Realty firm Supertech on Sunday said the twin towers set to be demolished on Sunday afternoon were constructed as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made.

Supertech added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers.

The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers are scheduled to be demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms. More than 3,700 kg of explosives are being used in this operation.

"The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida authority. The building plans of the project including the two towers were approved by the Noida authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the state government," Supertech Ltd said in a statement.

No deviation from the building plan was made and it was constructed after making full payment to the authority, it added.

"However, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has not found the construction satisfactory on technical grounds and accordingly issued orders to demolish the two towers. We respect the orders of the Apex Court and are committed to implement the same," Supertech said.

The company has awarded the work of demolition to a world-renowned agency Edifice Engineering which has expertise in carrying out safe demolitions of high-rise buildings, the statement said.

"We have completed and given delivery of more than 70,000 units to homebuyers and are committed to give delivery to remaining homebuyers as per schedule time frame. We assure all our home buyers that the order of Supreme Court will not affect any other ongoing project and all other projects will continue."       

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the twin towers, which have over 900 flats.

