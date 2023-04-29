Twitter blocks ANI, NDTV official handles

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 29

Microblogging site Twitter has blocked news agency ANI’s official handle stating that the latter doesn’t meet age requirements needed to operate the account.

News agency’s editor Smita Prakash flagged the issue in a Twitter post and also tagged Elon Musk in it. “So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk,” she wrote along with a screenshot of message from Twitter.

So those who follow @ANI bad news, @Twitter has locked out India’s largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers and sent this mail - under 13 years of age! Our gold tick was taken away, substituted with blue tick and now locked out. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/sm8e765zr4 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2023

She also shared another post apprising people that news organisation NDTV’s handle, too, was blocked.

And now NDTV handle isn’t working pic.twitter.com/p4ORSJ6voi — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2023

#Elon Musk #Social Media #Twitter