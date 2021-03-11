Twitter, YouTube told to remove perfume advt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Saturday asked Twitter and YouTube to take down two derogatory men’s body perfume ads after a host of netizens slammed these for allegedly promoting sexual assault culture.

“The I&B Ministry has suspended the controversial and outrageous ad of Layer’r Shots deodorant, pending investigation. The ministry has also written to Twitter and YouTube to take the videos down from their platforms at the earliest,” government sources said.

Delhi Commission for Women’s chief Swati Maliwal tweeted against the ads and slammed its makers for “promoting rape culture”. The government move followed a directive by Advertising Standards Council of India, which termed the ads in violation of its code and suspended these pending probes. The ads were telecast by a private TV channel during a recent cricket match.