Two Army men killed during field exercise

New Delhi, October 7
Two Army personnel were killed and another was injured during a field firing exercise involving a tank in Babina, UP, Army officials said on Friday. The two personnel — naib risaldar Sumer Singh Bagaria and sowar Sukanta Mondal — were hit when the barrel of the T-90 tank burst.
“During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided medical aid and evacuated to a military hospital in Babina,” said an official.
“The commander of the tank and the gunner succumbed to burns,” the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020