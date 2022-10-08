Two Army men killed during field exercise

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

Two Army personnel were killed and another was injured during a field firing exercise involving a tank in Babina, UP, Army officials said on Friday. The two personnel — naib risaldar Sumer Singh Bagaria and sowar Sukanta Mondal — were hit when the barrel of the T-90 tank burst.

“During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 6, a tank barrel burst. The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The crew was provided medical aid and evacuated to a military hospital in Babina,” said an official.

“The commander of the tank and the gunner succumbed to burns,” the official said.