Two arrested in Anish Khan death case, family claims they weren't involved

Two arrested in Anish Khan death case, family claims they weren't involved

Activists of the All Bengal Minority Youth Federation stage a protest over the Anish Khan murder case in Kolkata on Wednesday. PTI photo

Kolkata/Howrah, February 23

Two personnel of Amta police station in West Bengal's Howrah district were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of student activist Anish Khan that has sparked widespread protests across the state.

The two personnel were arrested as they could have influenced the investigation in the case, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"We don't know the actual incident, but we will find out the truth very soon. No laxity will be tolerated. The government is tough," she said.

Home guard Kashinath Bera and Civic Volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya of the Amta police station were arrested after interrogation, Director-General of Police Manoj Malviya told a press conference.

The two were booked under IPC section 302 (murder), he said.

However, Khan's family claimed that the two personnel arrested were not among the four people who visited their house in police uniform on the night of February 18 and allegedly pushed off their son from the third floor. "I did not see the two at my house that night. I still feel that a court-monitored CBI probe can only bring out the truth," his father Salem Khan said.

Brushing aside the family's demand of a CBI probe into the case, Banerjee said, "It is unfair not to have faith in the state police." "You can't insult the state police in the name of CBI," she said.

Banerjee also questioned the CBI's investigation into the Nobel medallion theft of Rabindranath Tagore and the police firings during the land agitation in Nandigram in the late 2000s. "Tell me how many times CBI has been successful in the past?" The father insisted that since the state police were allegedly involved in the death of his son, there was no point in the same agency probing the incident.

When SIT members visited the house on Wednesday, the father even showed them an old video clip of then opposition leader Mamata Banerjee, demanding a CBI probe into the death case of Rizwanur Rahman, which rocked Kolkata in 2007.

He questioned when Banerjee could seek a CBI probe as an opposition leader, then why is she reluctant to hand over the investigation to the central agency this time.

Khan's family also claimed that they had received an anonymous "threat call" on Tuesday night, warning them of dire consequences if they don't back off from their demand of probe by CBI.

The DGP said Khan's family was obstructing the SIT formed by the state government to investigate the case "at the behest of some political parties in the area".

"The family did not hand over the victim's mobile phone to the SIT. They are not allowing us to collect important materials, but still, we have managed to make a breakthrough. We will achieve more success after custodial interrogation of the two arrested," Malviya said.

The family also turned down the SIT's proposal for a second post-mortem on the body of Khan in the presence of a magistrate amid allegations that the first one was done without following proper procedures.

Meanwhile, the chief minister came down heavily on the Left students' unions that have been protesting over the death.

"I have no issue with democratic protests. I had led so many protests in the past," she said.

"But, if someone obstructs roads, if someone causes inconvenience to students returning from schools and colleges, office-goers and businesses, if someone's movement forces people to miss flights, that is a criminal offence and not a democratic movement," she said.

Banerjee said that West Bengal "will not tolerate this type of culture" and directed the police to take "appropriate action".

She also cautioned a section of the press not to encourage "disruptive activities" to increase their viewership.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he supports the anger and pain in society over Khan's death.

"This is a very unfortunate and disturbing incident. I don't want to comment on it at this moment. The truth must come out. I am very active concerning this case. I support the pain, anger, and emotion in the of society over this incident," he said.

Protests continued in various parts of the state for the third consecutive day as students took out rallies, demanding an impartial investigation.

Armed with placards, students blocked important junctions of Kolkata such as Park Circus, Jadavpur, and New Town's Narkelbagan, seeking justice for Khan.

#anish khan murder

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

7
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

8
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

9
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

10
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated